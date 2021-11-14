Karolyn (Koly) Levesque, 52, passed away Thursday Nov. 11, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Richard L. Levesque II.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Alfreda L. (Corey) Koly of Uxbridge, Mass., and the late Matthew H. Koly. Karolyn worked in jewelry sales for several years before staying home to raise her children. She lived in Woonsocket before moving to Smithfield in 2012. Karolyn loved all animals and was affectionately known by her nieces and nephews as “Auntie KK.”
In addition to her husband and mother, she was the loving and devoted mother of her twins Ricky and Eva, and triplets Henry, Edward, Louis Levesque, all of Smithfield and all 11 years old. She was the sister of Phyllis Lonardo, Nikole Coutu, Cynthia Smith and Jackolyn Torres.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m.
For online condolences visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .
