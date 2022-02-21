Kate (Lareau) Bouvier, 89, of North Smithfield, died Feb. 20, 2022, at home.
She was the wife of David Bouvier whom she married in 1992. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Origene and Juliette (Pinsonneault) Lareau.
Kate worked with her husband, David, managing their business, Statewide Floor Maintenance, Woonsocket. She was a great cook, loved animals, including her cats Kitty and Shy, and she enjoyed the ocean, especially time at her summer home in Narragansett, where she and her husband would spend time fishing, quahogging, and lobstering.
She is survived by her sons, David Brummit of Crossville, Tenn., and Daniel Brummit and his wife, Audrey, of Crossville, Tenn.; her stepdaughter, Bonnie Bouvier-Lavallee, of North Smithfield; her sister, Judy Champagne, of Blackstone; her grandchildren, Susan Loden, Jamie and Donna Brummitt, and Kimberly Johnson; her step grandchildren, Michael Lavallee, Remy Goulet, and Rebecca Jackson; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was the mother of the late James Brummit.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02896.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
