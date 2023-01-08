Katherine Buchynsky, 88, formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Novant Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Buchynsky for 43 years and the daughter of the late Wasyl and Maria Jaryniak.
Born in Ukraine in 1934, she emigrated to the United States in 1950 after surviving WWII and resided in Cumberland until moving to Southport, N.C., 17 years ago.
She was employed for over 30 years at Owens Corning Fiberglass in Cumberland until they closed. She then went on to work at A.T. Cross in Lincoln. She was a parishioner of St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woonsocket, where she attended weekly mass and was active in many church functions.
Katherine loved spending days at the beach and harvesting quahogs along the R.I. coast with her husband and children. She was an avid pet lover and had many dogs through the years. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds and gardening. She took pleasure in cooking traditional Ukrainian meals and baking. She was especially known for her delicious apple pies and desserts. On Good Friday, she would bring her hand painted Ukrainian Easter eggs, along with her freshly baked Easter bread, Paska, to church to be blessed. Family and faith were most important in her life.
She is survived by her children Irene Joseph, Lida Benoit and her husband, Bruce, Donna Palange and her husband, Mark; grandchildren Justin Pratt and his wife, Beth, Gregory Benoit, Amanda Prill and her husband, Andrew, and great grandson, Dmitry Pratt; sisters Rose Masnyk and Anna Jaryniak, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Maria Kun.
Visiting hour will take place on Friday, Jan 20 at 9 a.m. at Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, R.I., followed by 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 394 Blackstone St., Woonsocket, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine’s memory can be made to St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church, 394 Blackstone St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.