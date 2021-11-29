Katherine H. (Hogan) Rouette, 91, of North Smithfield, died Nov. 25, in her home with her children at her side.
She was the wife of the late Norman M. Rouette, whom she married Aug. 28, 1954. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Doyle) Hogan.
Mrs. Rouette was a graduate of Woonsocket High School. She worked for New England Telephone as an operator until her retirement, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mrs. Rouette was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling with her husband and friends, and visits with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves her children, John Rouette, with whom she lived, Nancy Donohue and her husband, Michael, of North Kingstown, and Mary Lou Bertherman and her husband, James, of North Smithfield; six grandchildren, Emily and Jane Donohue, Patrick Donohue and his wife, Priya, Amy Zimmerman and her husband, Eric, Lynn Bertherman, and Megan Lopez and her husband, Gabe; six great-grandchildren, Elena and Jude Harris, Declan and Ronan Zimmerman, and Arjan and Amaya Donohue; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to North Smithfield Fire and Rescue, 1470 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, RI 02896.
visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
