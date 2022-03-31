Kathleen Ann Wright, 67 a nearly life-long resident of Smithfield, recently of Lincoln, passed away on March 4, 2022.
She was the daughter of Wyit E. and Elinore Wright. As a licensed massage therapist, a clinical mental health counselor and a devoted daughter to her aging parents, Kathy spent her life devoted to the care and support of others. She attended Smithfield schools and worked in the Smithfield Town Assessor’s office from 1980-1989. She was a licensed massage therapist, joining Massage Therapy Associates, in Providence in 1989, obtained her master's degree in counseling from Rhode Island College, and in 2006 began her practice as a clinical mental health counselor at Quality Behavioral Health in Warwick. She continued to care for her small but devoted group of massage therapy clients until her passing.
Growing up in the country, there were always family pets in her life and Kathy loved them all. Always energetic, she didn’t “walk” dogs, but for many years could be seen running with them across the Bryant University campus near her home. Ever the animal and nature lover, anyone passing by her home on Brayton Road would often see her feeding the flock of wild turkeys that she had adopted.
The daughter of a librarian, Kathy loved books and writing and was never without a book to read or notebooks to record her thoughts. She kept a detailed calendar and never failed to send beautiful and thoughtful cards to family and friends on birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. She was a much beloved sister and aunt. She had a close and dear group of friends that she kept throughout her life who were very important to her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wyit, her mother Elinore; her nephews, Greg Minisci and Joshua Wright and brother-in-law, Leo Minisce, VMD. She is survived by her two brothers, Kirk Wright (Libby Agee) of West Fork, Ariz., Wyit David Wright (Sharon Drager) of Berkeley, Calif.; her sister, Linda Wright Minisce of Wakefield, R.I.; nieces Alina, Maria, and Joanna and nephews Andrew, Mark, Brian and Michael; a grandnephew, Steven, and a great-grandnephew, Soren.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at the Greenville Baptist Church, 582 Putnam Pike, Greenville, R.I., on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828, or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
