Lincoln, RI (02865)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.