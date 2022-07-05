Kathleen C. (Roberts) Sweetman, 71, of Cumberland passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Charles "Chick" Sweetman.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Lucien Roberts and Violet (Dupuis) Spaziano and step-daughter of the late Peter Spaziano and the late Mario Rubinacci.
Mrs. Sweetman was employed as a bus driver for the town of Cumberland for 37 years.
Kathy enjoyed cooking for friends and family, trips to the beach, but most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. Those who love her will always remember her warm giving nature, her distinct friendly voice and her signature wave from bus 14. She was a dedicated and passionate Boston Red Sox fan.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Charles "Chicky" Sweetman of Cumberland and Amy Strenke of Cumberland; her beloved grandchildren, Jarrod and James Strenke of Cumberland; as well as her three nieces and one nephew. She was the sister of the late Joe Roberts.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Kathy's Life Celebration to be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
