Kathleen Connors, 47, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in R.I. Hospital, Providence.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Joseph X. and Patricia (Taheny) Connors.
Kathy enjoyed listening to music and traveling. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach. She was also an animal lover, but most of all Kathy had a big heart and enjoyed being around people. Her Irish heritage was important to her.
She was previously employed at Avatar Residential providing support to individuals with disabilities. Prior to that she was a dental assistant for many years. Kathy owned the former Yellow Brick Road, an Irish import store in North Conway, N.H.
She leaves her two sisters Colleen Chopy of South Kingstown and Erin Bruck of Cumberland. Her brother Joseph X. Connors Jr., of Cumberland along with several nieces, nephews and great niece and nephews of whom she adored.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Kathleen's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., follow by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the House of Hope, 3188 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
