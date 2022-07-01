Kathleen E. “Kathy” Roberts, of Evans Road, Glocester, passed away on Saturday, June 25, at the Hospice Intake Center, Providence, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the wife of the late John P. “Jack” Roberts. They had been married for 36 years.
Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Wilhelmina (Holbrook) Holland. She had lived in Harmony for 44 years, previously living in the Edgewood section of Cranston.
Kathy was a self-employed businesswoman. She and her husband, Jack, owned and operated the R & H Printing Company in Providence before retiring. She worked at the Gorham Company and as a real estate agent. Kathy was the President of the Glocester Business Association for many years, served on the Board of Trustees at the Harmony Hill School in Chepachet and Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.
She was a member of the Edgewood Yacht Club where she and Jack raced and sailed their Pearson 26, “Fiasco.” They enjoyed many cruises on Narragansett Bay and Block Island Sound.
She is survived by her loving brother Brian Holland, her devoted niece and caretaker Karen Webb, sister-in-law Joyce Wolf (Don) and many beloved nieces, nephew, great-nieces and nephews as well as many and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Holland and sister, Maryjane Lovett.
When Kathy wasn’t volunteering her time, she enjoyed going to the beach and gardening. She always took deep pride in her beautifully manicured yard and lovely flowers.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m., in the Berean Baptist Church, 474 Chapel St., Burrillville. Internment will be in Highland Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Harmony Hill School, 63 Harmony Hill Road, Chepachet, RI 02814, and the Glocester Business Association Scholarship Fund, 1210 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI 02814.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.