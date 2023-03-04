Kathleen H. Paquin, 85, of Woonsocket, formerly of Providence and Brownfield, Maine, died peacefully Wednesday evening March 1, 2023, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Care Center in Providence.
Born in Providence and affectionately known as “Kat,” she was a daughter of the late Omar and Kathleen (Garrahan) Paquin. She was raised in St. Michael’s Parish on the south side Providence where she lived for most of her life. Kathleen relocated from the longtime neighborhood of her family in 1995, and moved to Brownfield where she embraced her new life and the myriad of adventures Maine has to offer.
Kathleen was employed as a drill press operator for General Dynamics during her working years.
Kathleen had a special place in her heart for animals as she loved all God’s creatures great and small. She took care of herself physically by exercising and keeping active.
Kathleen was truly gifted with a “green thumb” as she meticulously tended to her garden every year growing vegetables and flowers. In her heyday, Kat loved to care for the patch of earth she was blessed with by keeping her yard “picture perfect.” She was also very handy and could fix and repair any number of things around the house.
Kat will be remembered for the friendly and outgoing way she had about her. Tooling about the area in her trademark red car (her favorite color) Kat loved to explore and travel to “parts unknown.”
Kat is survived by her sister Alice Vaillancourt of Woonsocket, her brother George Paquin of Lynn, Mass., and was the sister of the late Paul, Charles, William and Arthur Paquin, Mary Ann Peloquin and Emelie Arruda. Kat is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. Agatha’s Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Tuesday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to Mass, at Menard-Lacouuture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PawsWatch RI at www.PawsWatch.org or 39 Putnam Pike, Johnston RI 02919.
