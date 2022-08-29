Kathleen Laliberte, 77, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. She was the wife of the late Cyrile Laliberte.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Henrietta (Davis) Mowry. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Kathy enjoyed going out to dinner for her favorite lobster rolls and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She frequently traveled to Florida to visit family and friends. She was a avid cooker and enjoyed watching the cooking channels on television.
She was an LPN for Mt. St. Rita Health Center, Cumberland, for 10 years until her retirement.
She is survived by her children Cyrile Laliberte Jr., and his wife, Jeannie, of West Warwick, Jack Laliberte and his wife, Sara, of Cumberland, and Kevin Laliberte of Cumberland; her three grandsons Matthew Laliberte, Patrick Laliberte, and Jeffrey Laliberte; her four sisters Jacqueline Thomas of Jacksonville, Fla., Wendy Hampson of Rehoboth, Mass., Maureen Mowry of Cumberland, and Cindy Noonan; two brothers Clarence Mowry Jr. of Cumberland, and Russell Mowry of Fiskville, R.I. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Maryjane Mowry, of Norton, Mass., along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Corrine Laliberte, and Jason Laliberte USMC, and the sister of the late Edward Mowry. She was the longtime companion of the late William Harrison.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Kathy's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemtery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Mt. St. Rita Health Center, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
To view the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
