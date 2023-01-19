Kathleen M. (Strasser) Rechter, 71, passed away on January 17, 2023, two weeks shy of her 72nd birthday. She had battled cancer for 7 months and lost.

She leaves behind her husband of over 52 years, Mark W. Rechter. Also left behind are her daughter Jennifer M. Thibodeau (Paul E.), her son Justin P. Rechter (Pamela) and she was predeceased by her son, Joshua R. Rechter. She was the daughter of the late Robert P. Strasser and Rita (O’Neill) Strasser. Her sisters, Maureen (Kevin) McCarthy and Paula (Dawn Fry) Strasser both of Arizona are also left behind. Grandchildren, Talia, Jordan, Sergio, Andrew and Audrey were the loves of her life and they will miss their grandmother. Nephews, nieces, cousins and friends will mourn her loss. She also leaves behind Hershey and Louie her household pets, dog and cat, respectively.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.