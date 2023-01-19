Kathleen M. (Strasser) Rechter, 71, passed away on January 17, 2023, two weeks shy of her 72nd birthday. She had battled cancer for 7 months and lost.
She leaves behind her husband of over 52 years, Mark W. Rechter. Also left behind are her daughter Jennifer M. Thibodeau (Paul E.), her son Justin P. Rechter (Pamela) and she was predeceased by her son, Joshua R. Rechter. She was the daughter of the late Robert P. Strasser and Rita (O’Neill) Strasser. Her sisters, Maureen (Kevin) McCarthy and Paula (Dawn Fry) Strasser both of Arizona are also left behind. Grandchildren, Talia, Jordan, Sergio, Andrew and Audrey were the loves of her life and they will miss their grandmother. Nephews, nieces, cousins and friends will mourn her loss. She also leaves behind Hershey and Louie her household pets, dog and cat, respectively.
Kathy was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Mathew Church in Cranston for 13 years before moving to Chepachet where she called St. Eugene Church her religious home. A member for over 35 years, she was involved as a weekly reader and held other roles. She volunteered much time for fundraising events. Moving to Chepachet in 1987 she became a member of the Glocester Heritage Society and the Chepachet Grange. She was a founder of the Glocester Scarecrow Festival in 2017.
She worked for the state of Rhode Island, as a social worker, upon her graduation from RIC in 1973, she held positions in geriatrics, vocational rehab, head injury expert at both Zambarano Hospital and Eleanor Slater Hospital and was a hearing officer for the state. She continued her education at both the UConn School of Social Work and the BU School of Social Work. Retiring in 2005, she was hired by Social Service Coordinators of Florida and worked from home for 10 years before finally fully retiring. As a member of the Rhode Island Chapter of the N.E.W., National Eligibility Worker Association, she was highly influential in bringing their social worker training session convention to the state of Rhode Island in 1998. Over 3,000 members converged on Providence due to her efforts and others. She was awarded for such by the state of Rhode Island.
Living in the Chepachet Historic District, she took pride in living in her 1853 historic home. Celebrating the holidays at her home was a family tradition. She was involved with town activities as a Senior Center board member and worked for the town for many elections. The yearly Ancient and Horrible’s Parade led to a yearly celebration at home each July 4th for over 30 years, where family and friends met and filled the yard with merriment. The short span of warm weather led to evenings on the home’s porch for meals and visits with friends. She was Mark’s angel with the blue eyes and beautiful smile. The family will miss her terribly.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8:45 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Eugene Church, 1247 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Burial will be held in Acotes Hill Cemetery, where she was placed next to her beloved son, Joshua. Visitation in the funeral home will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2-to 5 p.m.
