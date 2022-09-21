Kathleen R. (Smith) Joyal, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence.
She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Joyal with whom she was married to for 60 years, prior to his passing in 2018. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Livingston and Ruth (Mowry) Smith.
Mrs. Joyal spent the first 15 years of her marriage as a dedicated wife of a career military man, following him to a multitude of military installations. Following Mr. Joyal’s retirement from the Air Force, they settled in North Smithfield, at which time, she had a long career working as a bank teller for Woonsocket Institution of Savings, Eastland Bank, Fleet Bank, and Bank of America, until her retirement in 1997. She was an avid reader who enjoyed her crossword puzzles. The highlight of her year was traveling with her husband, Joseph, in the fall to visit family and friends. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, North Smithfield.
She is survived by her children, Donna Joyal of North Smithfield, Carol Foisy and her husband, Robert, of North Smithfield, James Joyal and his wife, Bonnie, of North Smithfield, and Brenda Voas and her husband, John, of Oakland. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a sister, Judith Smith, of Tuscon, Ariz., as well as, her beloved dog, Patches.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., North Smithfield. Burial will follow in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter.
