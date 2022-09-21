Kathleen R. (Smith) Joyal, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence.

She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Joyal with whom she was married to for 60 years, prior to his passing in 2018. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Livingston and Ruth (Mowry) Smith.

