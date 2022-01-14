Kathryn (Stallwood) Kitchin, 70, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Giblin) Stallwood. She was the wife of the late Ellis Joseph Kitchin and they were married for 45 wonderful years.
Kathryn was a long-time employee of the Larchwood Inn. She was an honorary member of the Elks Lodge #1899, where she enjoyed spending her time with good friends. She lived her life her way, on her terms, and on her own time. Kathryn was a fun loving, phenomenal mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was known for her free spirit and her heart of gold.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Kara Teolis, and her husband, Jason; her grandchildren Cassidy, Noah, Nicholas, and Cayden; and her siblings Carol Ann Miles, Burton Stallwood, Margaret Lee Stallwood, and Deborah Stallwood. She was the sister of the late Harold Stallwood Jr.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, from 10 to noon, followed by a funeral ceremony at noon, at Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI 02879. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Masks will be required for services.
In lieu of flowers, be there for your friends and loved ones.
For guestbook and condolences, visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com .
