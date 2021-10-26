A beloved son, father, brother, and friend is gone too soon. Keith Desjardin, 53, of Woonsocket, passed away at Landmark Medical Center on Oct. 18, following a disability and an extended period of declining health.
He was a loving son to Patricia (Brodeur) and the late Louis Desjardin of Woonsocket and the proud and caring father of Andrew and Keith (Jr.) Desjardin. The epitome of a loyal and supportive "family man," Keith maintained a positive attitude through many difficult and trying times and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends and relatives.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, he was a proud graduate of Woonsocket High School and thereafter attended New England Institute of Technology to further enhance his professional knowledge and skills.
Keith was very active in and supportive of Scouting and related activities throughout his life, beginning with his induction into Cub Scouts at a young age. During his youth, he steadily progressed through the ranks of the Cubs and later advanced through those in the Boy Scouts, culminating with his pinning as an Eagle Scout. Keith was a long-time leader in Woonsocket Scouting, advancing to the top position of Scout Master. Sharing his enthusiasm and energy with his sons, he encouraged their involvement and was proud to become the father of two Eagle Scouts. Had his life not been cut short, he would have undoubtedly continued the family's tradition with his young grandsons; Scouts' Honor!
In addition to his devoted mother and sons, Keith is survived by his grandsons, Regan and James Desjardin; his siblings, Sarah and Michael, of Woonsocket, and Todd, of Pascoag; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including Donald and Louise Beauregard of North Smithfield and Florida with whom he shared a special bond. He was predeceased by his sister, Dawn LeBeau.
Arrangements were entrusted to Berarduccci-Tatro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Relatives and friends gathered for visitation and a memorial services at the 185 Spring St. location on Sunday, Oct. 24, to celebrate Keith's life. Private burial will be at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.providencecremation.com .
May Keith rest in eternal peace!
