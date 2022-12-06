Kelly Arthur Peltier, 59, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born in Pawtucket he was the son of the late William Peltier and Arlene (Romoli) Peltier-Renard. He was married to his loving wife of 34 years, Margaret-Linda D'Orsi-Peltier.

