Kelly Arthur Peltier, 59, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born in Pawtucket he was the son of the late William Peltier and Arlene (Romoli) Peltier-Renard. He was married to his loving wife of 34 years, Margaret-Linda D'Orsi-Peltier.
Kelly worked for Osram Sylvania for many years before the company relocated out of state. He worked for AutoZone and recently worked as a Commercial Driver for O'Reilly's Auto Store in Pawtucket.
Kelly was the light of his family – always going out of the way to help his family and friends – he loved when friends and family visited, so he could cook meals especially when he could use his grill even in the winter! He enjoyed watching football, spending time with family and friends and going to see the NASCAR races in New Hampshire.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his daughters Catherine-Marie Christiansen and her husband, Craig, of North Smithfield, and Stephanie-Anne Peltier and her partner, Stephen DelSignore, of Glocester. He was the proud "Pepere" to Pollyanna Alice DelSignore and Alexis-Marie Christiansen – who he loved more than life! Always willing to get on the floor to play, letting them climb on for horse rides, sneaking candy and sweets, to polishing Alexis's nails.
He was the brother of Kimberly Truesdale, Kevin Peltier, Kyle Peltier and the late Kurt Peltier, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many cherished lifetime friends and co-workers.
The family would like to thank all his family and friends who supported him in the last few weeks and to Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care who helped get Kelly home on Saturday night to make his final wish of a slumber party with his daughters and granddaughters. The memory of him seeing his "girls" after three weeks in the hospital was priceless! Thank you to Devri, Amanda, Alise and Gail for your help, advice and superb care and dignity given to Kelly.
