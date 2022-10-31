Kelly L. (Vanasse) Morris, 40, of Albion Road, Lincoln, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, after a long illness.

She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey I. Morris. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Richard R. Vanasse of North Kingstown, and the late Elaine G. (Bourque) Vanasse, and was the loving sister of Stacey A. Vanasse of North Kingstown.

