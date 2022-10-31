Kelly L. (Vanasse) Morris, 40, of Albion Road, Lincoln, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, after a long illness.
She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey I. Morris. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of Richard R. Vanasse of North Kingstown, and the late Elaine G. (Bourque) Vanasse, and was the loving sister of Stacey A. Vanasse of North Kingstown.
Kelly was a graphic artist and worked for the National Marker Co. where she met her husband, Jeff. Her greatest joy was caring for and spending time with their daughter, Jenny. Kelly was kind and sweet and a friend to everyone. She had a great big smile and was quick to giggle. She loved music and was devoted to her family.
Her funeral will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, beginning at the Fournier and Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St., Woonsocket, at 10 a.m., followed by a Committal Service and burial at 11 a.m., at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visiting hours will be Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, from 3 to 7 p.m., In lieu of flowers donations to the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, Case Western Reserve University, 2085 Adelbert Road, Room 419, Cleveland, OH 44106-4907, in her memory would be appreciated, or visit https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/1311/donations/new. Please make checks out to (NPDPSC).
