Kenneth A. Bernard Sr., 93, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Margaret E. (Grimley) Bernard for 69 loving years. A lifelong resident of Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Bernard J. Sr. and Margaret R. (Merrifield) Bernard.
Ken was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War and served aboard the USS Chemung in the Atlantic for two years. He was then transferred to ComServPac at Pearl Harbor, from there he was stationed aboard P.C.S 1401 in the Pacific as boatswain mate and was designated the master-of-arms, by his captain for the duration of his enlistment. Following his military service, Ken worked in construction and at Lawson Production and more recently at the former Corning Glassworks & GTE for 21 years until his retirement.
Ken enjoyed gardening and loved caring for animals. He will be lovingly remembered by all his family, dear friends, and all whose lives he has touched over the past 93 years.
Besides his beloved wife, Ken leaves a son, Kenneth A. Bernard Jr., and his wife, Tina, of Pawtucket; six grandchildren, Kenneth Bernard III, Justin Bernard, John McParlin, Raymond McParlin, Jeremy Bernard, and Joseph Bernard; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Bernard J. Bernard Jr., Herbert Bernard, and Harold Bernard.
Committal Services with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery Chapel, 661 Prospect St., Pawtucket. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915, would be appreciated.
