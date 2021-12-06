Kenneth A. Corvese, 69, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the cherished husband and best friend of Ann (Mercer) Corvese for 47 years. Kenneth was born in Providence, R.I., to the late Anthony and Evelyn (Pompeii) Corvese.
Besides his wife, Ann, he is survived by his two children, Kenneth Corvese Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, of Coventry, and his daughter, Jennifer Hyde, and her husband, Tyler, of South Kingstown. He was the beloved Papa to Isabella Corvese, Sydney Boland, Harrison and Anneliese Hyde. He also leaves his brother, Robert Corvese, and sister-in-law, Jacqueline, of Warwick.
Kenneth had a long career, spending over 30 years with Citizens Bank, retiring as Vice President of Construction Management. Earning many awards throughout his career, he was most proud of receiving the distinguished Chairman's Award.
He was an avid New England sports fan who often attended Red Sox and Patriots games. He enjoyed golfing and loved spending time at the beach with family and friends. Above all, his greatest joy was being surrounded by his family and his grandchildren.
His funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: American Lung Association, www.lung.org or Hope Health Hospice, hopehealthco.org.
