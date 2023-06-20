Kenneth A. Smith, 79, of Hudson, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, with family members by his side. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was born in Cumberland, R.I., son of the late Edward J. Smith Sr. and Ella A. (Michon) Smith. In 1972, he moved to Florida where he worked as transportation manager of the Pasco School Department for 27 years, retiring in 2002.
Ken is survived by his partner of 54 years, Norman Parent, of Hudson, Fla.; his sister Irene (Smith) Ray and her husband, Bob, of Cumberland, along with six nieces and nephews, Edward Higgins, John Perry, Edward Smith, Kerri Savastano, Adam Ray and Jason Ray. He also leaves nine great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Edward J. Smith Jr., his sister Joan Perry and her husband, Walter Perry, of Cumberland; and his nephews David Higgins and Michael Higgins.
Ken served in the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the USS Roosevelt.
He was very active in the Beacon Woods Community where he lived, serving on the board of directors for six years, and also serving on several other committees.
Ken was an avid traveler, he especially enjoyed going on cruises, Europe being his favorite place to visit. He also enjoyed walking, riding his bicycle and being anywhere near the ocean.
Above all, Ken loved spending time with family and friends, and never missing his yearly outings to Rhode Island.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Kenneth's Life Celebration to be held with visitation on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. Burial and committal prayers will be held at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel upon arrival.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Cumberland-Lincoln Boys and Girls Club, 1 James McKee Way, Cumberland, RI 02864.
