Kenneth E. Roberts, 80, of Woonsocket, died March 19, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Edward and Anne (Phillips) Roberts.
A graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy and an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, Kenneth was a firefighter for the city of Woonsocket, retiring as a captain. He was a member and former treasurer for the Woonsocket Elks Lodge #850, enjoyed horse racing and animals, especially dogs, and enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod. Mr. Roberts was a generous man, helping many charities throughout the years.
He is survived by his son, Chad Roberts, of Woonsocket; his daughter, Dianne Keefe, and her husband, Chris, of Woodstock, Conn.; three grandchildren, Paige, Payton, and Hailey Keefe, as well as, his extended family and friends.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Museum of Work and Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
