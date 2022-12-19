Kenneth W. Pickett, 63, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late William and Lucina (Rooney) Pickett. Ken was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and football. He had a keen intellect and knowledge of trivia most evenings he could be found enjoying Jeopardy. Ken enjoyed hiking and observing the wildlife by the Cumberland and Lincoln Bike Path and the Blackstone River. He was a trustworthy friend to many.
He was employed by Mainline Paints, Pawtucket, until his retirement.
He is survived by his four sisters: Linda J. Joseph and her husband, Andrew, of Pawtucket, Gail Dunphy and her husband, Michael, and Carol A. Medeiros, all of Lincoln, and Nancy Mancuso and her husband, John, of Bristol, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and great-nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert J. Pickett and brother-in-law of the late Manuel S. Medeiros.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ken's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will be private.
