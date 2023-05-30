Kenneth W. Shorten, 76, of Woodland Street, Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Daniel W Shorten, Jr., and Elsie (Hindle) Shorten, he was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
He was a 1966 graduate of Central Falls High School; where he was a star player on the Central Falls High School Basketball Team and was recently inducted into the 2020 Central Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. Ken survived life-threatening injuries in Vietnam and after a very long recovery he returned home and proudly joined the Lincoln Police Department. After 20 years of service to the town of Lincoln, he retired and then joined the Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs where he worked for 17 years as a Sheriff at Rhode Island Superior Court.
He was an avid sports enthusiast, following many players and teams, as well as attending games and races. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, shell fishing, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. But nothing made him prouder or happier than his time and role and title of Papa to his grandchildren. They made his life complete. He was active in numerous veterans’ organizations including the Chapter 22, D.A.V., Cumberland, the Eugene T. Lefebvre Post #1271, VFW, Central Falls, where he was a life member and past Vice Commander, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. In honor of his service to his country, he was chosen to serve as Grand Marshal of the Lincoln Memorial Day Parade in 2018.
He is survived by three daughters, Jacquelyn Dionne and her husband, Jason, Kelly Spaziano and her husband, Joseph, and Kristen Shorten, all of Lincoln; one sister, Marilyn Massey of Alabama; four grandchildren, Danielle Dionne, Austin Kenneth Dionne, Alyssa Spaziano and Jillian Spaziano; one great-granddaughter, Blair Cynthia; and seven nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elaine Dame and Daniel W. Shorten III.
His funeral service will be held Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory made be made to the George “Duke” Gannites Scholarship Fund, c/o Lincoln Police Department, 100 Old River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865, or to Operation Stand Down RI, 1010 Hartford Avenue, Unit 1, Johnston, RI 02919, would be appreciated.
