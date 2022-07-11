Kerry Lynn (Cadorette) Richards, 42, of Cumberland passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 8, 2022.
She was the mother of Cody L. Richards and daughter of Richard and Lorie (O'Connor) Cadorette.
Born in Providence, she resided in Cumberland for most of her life.
Mrs. Richards was employed as an accounts payable clerk for the Unfi Inc. of Lincoln for the past three years.
Kerry enjoyed listening to country music, playing cards, rides on the boat, her cat Milo, but most of all loved spending time with her son and family. Those who love her will always remember her infectious giggle and loving smile.
In addition to son and parents, she leaves her maternal grandmother, Marielle Mosley, and her husband, Lester, of Cumberland; as well as several aunts and uncles, cousins and close friends. She was the paternal granddaughter of the late Euguene and Clemence (Nadeau) Cadorette.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Kerry's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
