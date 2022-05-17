Kevin E. Griffin, 70, of Hopkinton and formerly of Woonsocket, died May 13, 2022, in Yale New Haven Hospital.
He was the husband of Elizabeth (Comire) Griffin, having just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Marcotte) Griffin.
Mr. Griffin worked as a supervisor and plant manager for several textile companies in the greater Woonsocket area, Fall River, Mass., and Westerly. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, and the performing arts. He had an extremely creative and intellectual mind, was a talented painter and guitarist, and would write poetry and his own music. He was the light of the family and an inspiration to many throughout the years.
Along with his wife, Elizabeth, he is survived by his son, Kevin Griffin Jr., and his wife, Caroline, of Hopkinton; his daughter, Tracey Nadolny and her husband, John, of Hope Valley; a brother, Richard Griffin, of Woonsocket; a sister, Eileen Prusak of Danielson, Conn.; four grandchildren, Maxson and Mckenna Griffin, Kirstie Roy and her fiancee, Kyle Doyle, and Amanda Roy, and a great-grandchild, Jamie Lynne Roy. He was the brother of the late John D. Griffin and Donna Richer.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stadium Theatre Foundation, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, RI 02895, or to St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center, P.O. Box 79, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
