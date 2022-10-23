Kevin “Moose” A. McArthur 53, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in his home.
He was born in Providence, R.I., son of the late Catherine Armes.
Kevin worked as a firefighter, maintenance man at Burger King, a security guard for Woonsocket Housing Authority and last, Travelers Transit before becoming disabled. He loved spending time with his family especially his daughters, grandchildren, and Tammy McArthur, his ex-wife, “Lamb.” He was a warm hearted very loving guy, a great friend that was always there for others, and simply loved life. As we all know, Kevin was a jokester and had a special charm for the ladies.
He is survived by his three children, Cecelia McArthur-Matos of Woonsocket, Brittany McArthur and her fiancé, Kayla Arsenault, of Woonsocket, and Ciara Harris of Uxbridge, Mass; two sisters, Tracy Peloquin and Becky Armes, both of Woonsocket; three grandchildren, Abel, Cyrus, and Travys; three nephews and a niece, Jordan, Justin, Joanna, and Jimmy. He also had four great-nephews and one great-niece.
He was also the brother of the late Cathy Armes and father-in-law to the late Javier Matos.
A Funeral Home Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hour is from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
