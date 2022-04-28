Kim Ann Martin, 44, longtime resident of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, R.I.
Born on June 12, 1977, she was a loving daughter of Cynthia A. (Sheehan) Nichols and the late Paul E. Nichols.
She was the devoted mother of Kaula Martin, Katlyn Nichols, Lucas Weber, and Emma Martin. She was the dear sister of Brenda Paige and her husband, Russell, Wayne Nichols and his wife, Allison, Michelle Barbeau and her husband, Edward, and Tina Proia and her husband, Vincent.
She was loved and will be sorely missed by her 22 nieces and nephews, and her longtime supporting friends – especially Erik Weber and Jay Lescarbeau.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Woonsocket, R.I., on Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m.
To sign an online guestbook for Kim, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
