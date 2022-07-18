Kim L. Andeweg, 52, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence, after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Scott I. Langton. Kim and Scott would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary this past July 4th.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Pierre J. and Laurette (Chicoine) Andeweg, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 11 years.
Because of her love for animals, Kim started her career as a veterinary technician until she joyously became a mom and chose to be a stay at home mom.
Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her two loving children, Sawyer and Haegan Langton, both of Cumberland.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m., in St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in memory of Kim Andeweg to assist New England cancer patients and their families with much-needed financial support. Gifts may be mailed to: Joe Andruzzi Foundation, 49 Plain St., Suite 500, North Attleboro, MA 02760 (https://joeandruzzifoundation.org/).
