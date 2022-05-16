Kingsley (King) Allan Whipple Sr of Greenville, R.I., died at his home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the age of 90. He was the husband of Rose Marie Gregoire Whipple. They had been married for 60 years.
Born in Cranston, R.I., on February 20, 1932; he was the youngest child of Harvey Abbott Whipple Sr. and Marion Wood Raybold Whipple. He served in the Army in Japan during the Korean War and then graduated from Northeastern University in Boston. Beginning his career in business, he eventually came to work for Speidel in Providence; retiring after 25 years. He was very active in his community, especially with the Greenville Public Library and local politics. He had a deep love for his family, immediate and extended, and was loyal to many friends. He had a love for jazz music and was an avid reader of American history.
He is survived by his sons, Kingsley Whipple Jr. of Boulder, Colo., Gregory (Kristine) Whipple of Lake Butler, Fla., Christopher (Belinda) Whipple of Scituate, R.I. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Christopher (Stephanie) Whipple, Caroline Whipple, Noah Andrews, Amy (Joseph) Lockwood, Glendy (Rashad) Carswell, Katherine (Robert) McConnell, Jonathan (Danielle) Whipple, and Samuel Whipple. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren: Hannah, Benjamin, and Ember Carswell, Everaline McConnell and Sylvie Whipple; also son-in-law Gerald (Marion) Andrews of Newark, Del. He is also survived by many much-loved nieces and nephews.
Kingsley is predeceased by his daughter Marion Whipple Andrews, his brother Richard Whipple, his sister, Shirley Whipple Hinds, and his brother Harvey Whipple Jr.
A grave side service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Ave., Providence, R.I. There will not be a visitation but all are welcome to join us Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828
