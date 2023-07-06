Kirk F. Wittman, age 55, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023.
Kirk was born in Pawtucket, R.I., on Oct. 22, 1967. He was the son of the late Richard Fox Wittman and Marlene (Scarpete) Wittman.
Marlene’s love and commitment to Kirk’s well-being, growth and quality of life was unwavering and unconditional. Her passion for giving and helping others resulted in Kirk receiving the absolute best care and memorable life experiences. Kirk was loved and generously cared for by Gateways to Change Inc. for many of his adult years.
Kirk loved to express his creativity through his painting and other artwork. He sold many paintings, and his work is displayed in area homes and businesses. He enjoyed the performing arts and had acting roles in numerous plays over the years. Kirk enjoyed riding horseback at nearby stables, which brought him immense pleasure!
His highlight summer experience for over 30 years was visiting Camp Jabberwocky on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. The exceptional camp staff always provided Kirk with wonderful care and memorable experiences. Our family is incredibly grateful to Camp Jabberwocky for the attention and exceptional care they provided Kirk over the years.
He is survived by his brother, Bill Wittman, of East Haddam, Conn., and his wife, Bonnie, and his sister, Jennifer S. Przybyla, of Glocester, R.I. He leaves many nieces and nephews, Joshua Alexander of Lincoln, R.I., Jonathan Alexander of Oahu, Hawaii, Brent Wittman and wife, Chelsea, of South Portland, Maine, Bethany Jewett and her husband, Tim, of South Glastonbury, Conn., Brooke Wittman of Salt Lake City, Utah, his great-niece, Blake Alexander, of Lincoln, R.I., and Kirk's aunt, Beverly Walker, of El Cajon, Calif. Kirk will be joining his nephew Ben in Heaven.
Kirk faced challenges and setbacks throughout his life and did so with great courage and an unfailing positive spirit. Kirk had such a beautiful soul that touched many lives. He had a smile that would light up a room. His sense of humor and ability to make you laugh was his strength, even during those challenging times. His spirit will live on in the hearts that he touched.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Kirk’s Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. A prayer service will be held at 6:15 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Kirk to Gateways to Change Inc., 1060 Park Ave., Cranston, RI 02910, or Camp Jabberwocky via their website www.campjabberwocky.org.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
