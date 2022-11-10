Kristie DiSalvo Velarde, 46, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a year-long battle with breast cancer, surrounded by her family.

She was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and a kind friend to all who knew her. Kristie always found ways to make those around her feel special. She was the first to celebrate the wins and the one we turned to during times of struggle. Her love, encouragement, and creative thinking always helped fuel change for the better. She was truly an angel on earth who has found her wings.

