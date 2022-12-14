Kristine M. (DeSerres) Peloquin, 48, of Woonsocket, died Dec. 11, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket.
She was the wife of Christian Peloquin whom she married June 16, 2012. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Michelle (Michaud) DeSerres of Glendale and the late Albert DeSerres.
Kristine earned her bachelor's degree in education from Rhode Island College. She began her career in teaching, but in 2006 she started her own business, At Your Service Bartending LLC, in Woonsocket. Kristine was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan, enjoyed music and attending concerts, and loved animals, especially her dog, Bailey. She was an adventurous person that loved traveling, especially cruises. Most important to her, was enjoying good times with her family and friends, and relaxing at East Matunuck Beach.
Along with her husband, Christian, and her mother, Michelle, she is survived by her son, Christian J. Ferreira, of Woonsocket; a brother, Alan DeSerres, and his wife, Sandra, of Surf City, N.C.; a nephew, Jonah DeSerres; a niece, Julianna DeSerres; as well as, her many lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RISPCA at rispca.com or the American Lung Association, 260 W Exchange St., Providence, RI 02903.
