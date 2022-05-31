Lance L. Oakley, 75, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mt. St. Rita Health Centre, Cumberland, with his devoted daughters at his side.
He was the beloved husband of the late Claire (Departhy) Oakley for 47 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Lloyd A. and Helen (Carlson) Oakley and had lived in Cumberland for most of his life.
He was a graduate of the Cumberland High School class of 1964. From there, he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then continued to be a lifelong learner, always growing professionally. This provided him a fruitful career in IT, where he worked for the state of Rhode Island, Brown and Sharpe, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, and Memorial Hospital. He was also a consultant in his field for many other businesses and organizations.
Lance was known for his care of the Oakley homestead on Beamis Avenue – where he would spend countless hours enjoying the fruits of his labors. On any given day in the summer, you could find him working in his yard, or listening to a New York Yankees game on the radio, all while enjoying the pool with his family and good friends.
His home was his pride and joy, only to be superceded by his grandchildren, and their sports, activities, and passions where he was known to many as "Poppy."
He is survived by his two loving daughters, Tonya Oakley DePalma, and her husband, Brian, of Mansfield, Mass., and Tiffany Oakley Baxter, and her husband, Joseph, of Rumford; four cherished grandchildren, Maris, Bryce, Brent and Damon; and his caring brother and sister, Mark A. Oakley and his wife, Linda, of South Kingstown and Sandra A. Graf and her husband, Paul, of New York City, and Long Island.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, followed by visitation until 6 p.m. Burial with Military Honors in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) would be appreciated. For the guestbook and directions, visit: www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
