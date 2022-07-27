Laraine B. (Hemond) Costa, 77, of Manville, formerly of East Providence, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Greenville Center, Smithfield.
She was the wife of Louis J. Costa and they had been married for the past 49 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Leo B. and Beatrice C. (Fortin) Hemond. She resided in East Providence for most of her life.
Mrs. Costa was employed as a special needs teacher's assistant for the East Providence School Department for 16 years until her retirement. Laraine had a passion for helping children and she never forgot the many lives she had the opportunity to touch during her career, especially Jessica Lynn, Matthew and Kacie.
Laraine was a communicant of the St. Ambrose Church and formerly St. Martha's Church, East Providence. She was a CCD teacher for many years.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughter, Tanya M. Costa of Pawtucket, Kerri-Lynn DeMinicosta and her wife, Victoria, of Woonsocket; her brother, Joseph L. Hemond, of Georgia; her three sisters, Elaine Perry of Pawtucket, Suzanne Lizotte of Vermont and Michelle Crosby of Warwick; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Paulette Trojan.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Laraine's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours Saturday, July 30, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Ambrose Church, School Street, Albion. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital, 51 Blossom St, Boston, MA 02114.
