Laraine B. (Hemond) Costa, 77, of Manville, formerly of East Providence, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Greenville Center, Smithfield.

She was the wife of Louis J. Costa and they had been married for the past 49 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Leo B. and Beatrice C. (Fortin) Hemond. She resided in East Providence for most of her life.

