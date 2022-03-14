Larry N. Williams, Jr., 68, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Tufts Medical Center, Boston.
He was the beloved husband of Susan G. (Cretella) Sartini. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Larry N. Williams Sr. and the late Louise (Simm) Williams. Mr. Williams was a courier for FedEx for 17 years and then worked in customer service for AAA. He was a correctional officer for three years in the 1980s. He lived in North Providence for many years before moving to Forestdale in 2015. He was a member of Heartbrothers, a board member of Compassionate Friends and a panel member of Cytokentics.
Larry began playing basketball at Eli Whitney High School. From there he went on to play at Roger Williams College, Compton Junior College and ended his college career at Pratt Institute. Soon after, Larry was invited to participate in the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Camp, where he was one of the last finalists to be cut. Larry then followed up with playing professionally in the Philippines and the Continental Basketball Association. In later years, he coached and mentored school children.
Larry was an integral part of the HeartBrothers Foundation. He made it his mission to visit patients waiting in the hospital with heart transplant issues. According to the Foundation, he single-handedly visited more patients than the rest of the HeartBrothers combined. He also spent many hours daily talking to patients on the outside. His efforts will be missed.
Larry was a member of the Steering Committee of the Compassionate Friends Support Group for parents who have lost a child. He was also a member of the Steering Committee for its Remembrance Garden.
In addition to his wife, Susan, he was the father of Larry N. Williams III, Luis Catala, John Wood, Bethany Cunningham and the late Tyler A. Williams. He was the twin brother of Gary Williams, and brother of Andre Williams, Kevin Williams, Rita Nelson, Linda Hatchett, Doreen Williams, and the late David Williams and Tracy Williams. He is also survived by six grandchildren.
His funeral will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heartbrothers, 225 Cedar Hill St. Suite 200, Marlborough, MA 01752, or Compassionate Friends Remembrance Garden of Greater Providence, 10 Dail Drive, North Providence, RI 02911, will be appreciated.
