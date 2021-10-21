Laura E. Siler, 34, of Cumberland, passed away after a brief illness, Oct. 17, 2021.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., she was the beloved daughter of David and Patricia (Bors) Siler. Laura was a certified nursing assistant.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her adored son, Quincy Siler. She also leaves her sister, Rachel Wheeler; brother-in-law, Mark Wheeler; her niece and nephew, Olivia and Myles Wheeler; her grandmother, Barbara Siler, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Laura and Quincy loved spending time together like going camping; vacation trips to New Hampshire and Maine; going to the ocean; watching the July 4th fireworks at Tucker Field; decorating and getting dressed for Halloween; and celebrating Christmas. Laura loved dogs and cats. In addition to her own cat, Chong, Laura babysat dogs for other pet owners and also walked dogs. She was especially fond of two dogs named Zoe and Max.
In honor of Laura’s love for animals, donations to the New England Humane Society, 44 Martin Street, Cumberland, RI 02864, are welcomed; (www.Newenglandhumanesociety.com).
The funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.OneillFuneralHomes.com .
