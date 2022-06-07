Laura Y. (Beausoleil) Renzi, 72, of Albion, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence.
She was the beloved wife of George E. Renzi. Mr. & Mrs. Renzi had been married for 49 years.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Ernest H. and Laura V. (Jotka) Beausoleil, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 44 years.
Mrs. Renzi met her husband, George, while working at Speidel. Following their marriage, she devoted her time to taking care of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending family events. She enjoyed volunteering at schools when her children were young, and was always eager to chaperone a field trip or help in the library. She was very involved in her children's lives by being a Girl Scout Leader, volunteering at CYO events, and being there for everything related to her children and husband. She was a devoted grandmother who treasured her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them.
The Hallmark Channel was one of her favorite TV channels to watch movies and series from the comfort of her favorite reclining chair. She was known for her daily routine of going to the Albion Post Office and Seabra Supermarket to see her friends, all the while chatting with everyone she encountered along the way. In addition, she also very much enjoyed playing her “lucky” lottery numbers and scratch tickets – rolling over those winnings!
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Karen Taylor, and her husband, Scott, of Albion; one son, Michael Renzi, and his wife, Amanda, of Lincoln; two sisters, Christine Lemoine of Chepachet and Cathy Fuller of Pawtucket; three brothers, Richard Beausoleil of Richmond, Roger Beausoleil of Coventry, and Jean Beausoleil of Florida; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was the sister of the late Ernest Beausoleil, Robert Beausoleil and Suzanne Minutello.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Saint Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The American Cancer Society or to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
