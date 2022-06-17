Laurent O. Brodeur "Larry B'ee," 82, of North Smithfield, died peacefully June 15, 2022, at home.
He was the husband of the late Meredith (Jensen) Brodeur. Born in North Smithfield, he was the son of the late Leo and Alberta (Ferrier) Brodeur.
Mr. Brodeur was a United States Marine Veteran and the owner of Larry B'ee Music for over 50 years. Larry was an accomplished drummer, instructor at his music center, and was a member of several bands, including The Melodeers, the Senationals, and Larry B'ee and the Honeycombs. In 1963 he produced Maurice Evans' record titled, "My Son," which was awarded a four-star rating by Billboard Magazine. He enjoyed the simple things in life and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Brodeur of Uxbridge, Mass.; two daughters, Laura Melo of Uxbridge, Mass., and Lynn Bussaglia of Franklin, Mass.; six grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Amanda, Brianna, Ashlee, and Bryce; and two great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Leonel Brodeur.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., in Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Greene St., North Smithfield. Military Honors will follow the service on the Common. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutz Buddy Up to help injured Veterans in honor of Larry’s fighting spirit at https://www.taskforcevetvisits.org/tfvv/larrybee/
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
