Laurette C. (Cournoyer) Auclair, 90, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in the Holiday Nursing Home.
She was the wife of the late Roland Auclair. Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Broullard) Cournoyer.
Laurette worked as an assembler for Medoff Co. and AT Cross.
She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild.
She is survived by one son, Steven Auclair and his wife, Jane, of Cumberland; one sister, Lorraine DeMaire of Cumberland; two grandsons, Timothy Auclair and his wife, Bethany, and Nathan Auclair and his wife, Lara; and one great-grandson, Teagan.
Her Funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 9 a.m., from the S.DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery , Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
