Laurette Hetu, 89, of Woonsocket died Monday May 1, 2023, at The Friendly Home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Camille Hetu.
Born and raised in Liege, Belgium, she was a daughter of the late Phillippe and Marie (Larvelle) VanWetring. Laurette grew up in Belgium and as a young girl experienced firsthand the WWII years and the impact on the people of her country.
Laurette and Camille met when he was stationed in the military in Belgium. They dated, fell in love and married in 1956. They would share almost 60 years together until his passing in 2015.
Laurette came with her new husband to the United States and settled into her new home in Woonsocket. Laurette adjusted to her new life and America and the Woonsocket community of the 1950s and 60s was able to provide her with a basis of friends and neighbors who could speak French to help her settle into life in a new country.
In her earlier years Laurette worked at Miller Electric and was later employed at Metal Box Company for many years before retiring.
First and foremost Laurette was a devoted wife and mother. She welcomed her grandchildren and great grandchildren with plenty of love.
Laurette was a bingo player to the core. It was her game of choice. She enjoyed camping trips with her family and shopping trips to keep up on the latest fashions. Laurette and Camille took a number of trips to various destinations. Laurette will be remembered as a friendly and outgoing lady.
Laurette’s family wishes to express their profound gratitude to her caregivers at the Friendly Home and most especially to all the team at Continuum Hospice who cared for her over the past several months.
Laurette is survived by her son Robert Hetu and his wife, Carol, and her daughter, Louise Gingras, and her husband, Lucien, all of Woonsocket. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren their spouses and 7 great-grandchildren. Laurette’s siblings included those who died during WWII and those who survived the war and remained in Belgium.
In accordance with her wishes Laurette will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Camille in a private service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friendly Home Activities Fund, 303 Rhodes Ave. Woonsocket. RI 02895.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.