Laurie A. (Perron) Marcos, 56, of Millville, Mass., passed away suddenly on Oct. 26, 2021, at Milford Regional Hospital.
She was the devoted wife of Ronald A. Marcos, whom she married Nov. 14, 1987. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Juliette V. (Rousseau) Mandeville of Woonsocket, and the late George Perron.
Laurie was a graduate of Woonsocket High School. She worked at Narragansett Knitting from 1986 to 1992 where she met the love of her life, Ronald. She then worked at Wright's Farm Restaurant from 1997 to 2021. Laurie loved her family more than anything and she was an extremely generous and caring person. She was blessed with two cherished granddaughters. The joy and love they brought to her heart was evident in Laurie's smile and how she spoke of them. She also loved her Dunkin' coffee, shopping, decorating for the holidays, crafts, and giving thoughtful gifts to others. Laurie made sure all the little and big moments in life were special for all of those around her.
Besides her husband, Ronald, she leaves her daughter, Andrea L. (Marcos) Flyntz, and her husband, Dylan, of Ledyard, Conn.; her stepson, Ronald J. Marcos, and his wife, Sharon, of Grafton, Mass.; her stepdaughter, Katherine Partington, and her husband, Kevin, of Concord, N.H.; two granddaughters, Olivia and Sophia; six loving stepgrandchildren; and two brothers, George Perron and Jason Mandeville. Laurie also leaves her dog, Sienna, who she adored with all her heart.
Laurie's funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 9 a.m., at the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Nov. 1, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915. Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
