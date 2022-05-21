Lavinia Rodriguez, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Andres H. Rodriguez Sr.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Gallo and Maria A. (Franco) Rosario. She resided in Cumberland for the past 17 years, previously residing in Central Falls.
She enjoyed watching her favorite soap opera's on Univision and Telemondo along with "NCIS", "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order SVU." Lavy also enjoyed listening to Spanish music and dancing. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was employed for more than 25 years at Hasbro Inc., Central Falls, until her retirement in 1995.
She is survived by her children Andres H. Rodriguez Jr. and his wife, Cherie, of Lakeville, Mass., Michael A. Rodriguez Sr. and his wife, Sharon, of Cumberland, James A. Rodriguez and his wife, Jeanne, of Kauai, Hawaii, and William A. Rodriguez of West Warwick; her six grandchildren: Crystal Reinhardt, Cindy Capozzi, Michael A. Rodriguez II, Matthew Rodriguez, Tashjianna Powell, and Kiana Rodriguez; Her six sisters: Miriam Turk, Naomi Rosario, Anna Velazquez, Maria Martins, Rosalina Rosa, and Urania Rosario; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Rosario and Gallo Rosario.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Lavy's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Thursday May 26, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
