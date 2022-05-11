Lawrence J. "Pete" Dusablon, Jr., 68, of Harrisville, died peacefully on May 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and three sons, in his home.
He was the husband of Paula J. (Bergeron) Dusablon, whom he married June 8, 1974. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lawrence J. Dusablon, Sr. and the late Rita (Pouliot) Dusablon.
Pete worked for the former Praxair Distribution, North Smithfield, for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. He had previously worked as a carpenter. Pete was a handyman, and could always be found working around his home and yard. If a friend or family member needed a repair done, he would be always be there to help. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, quohogging, and gardening. When his sons were young, Pete coached their Little League and soccer teams. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes and quoits.
Besides his wife of 48 years, Paula, he leaves their children, Nicholas Dusablon and his wife, Katie, of Chepachet, Lawrence Dusablon III of Harrisville, and Jason Dusablon, and his fiancée, Rachel Clamor, of Attleboro, Mass.; eight sisters, Carol Mylnek and her husband, Joseph, of Fall River, Mass., Janet Lafleur, Marilyn Giguere and her husband, Thomas, of Pascoag, Rita Hamel and her husband, Robert, of Harrisville, Cynthia Keene and her husband, Daniel, of North Smithfield, Deborah Salerno of Florida, Lisa Marsh and her husband, Edward, of Pascoag, and June Piette, and her husband, David of Glendale; three granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass. Calling hours are Friday from 4-7 p.m.
