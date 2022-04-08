Lawrence Ralph Boisvert, 84, of Lincoln, R.I., shingled his last roof on April 5, 2022. Larry spent his last days at home after a long battle with cancer.
Larry is the husband of Joanne (Guerra) Boisvert with whom he would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on April 18. Born in Woonsocket, R.I., Larry was the son of Raoul and Ottilia (Jackson) Boisvert.
In 1958, Larry proudly served in the Massachusetts National Guard.
Larry lived 42 years in Milford, Mass., and worked at Draper Industries in Hopedale, Mass., and for Bay State Abrasives in Westboro. The last 20 years, Larry lived in Lincoln, R.I., and worked delivering The Valley Breeze and as a bus monitor at the First Student Bus Company. He enjoyed completing construction projects and often worked side jobs building sheds and shingling roofs.
Larry enjoyed the summers and was known for his pool parties in Milford. Prior to getting sick, Larry and Joanne spent their free time on their boat (Nugget II) in Warwick, R.I. They cruised Narraganset Bay and spent many fun-filled weekends in Newport and Block Island. He was also a lover of antique cars and spent his free time working on his 1937 Packard. Larry was known as the local badminton and croquet champion, winning every match against his nephew Phil Guerra.
Besides his wife, Larry leaves behind three children: Lawrence Ralph Boisvert Jr (Toby), and his wife, Kathleen, of Missouri City, Texas; Michael Boisvert and his wife, Barbara, of Uxbridge, Mass.; and Richard Boisvert of Milford, Mass. In addition, he leaves behind seven grandchildren: Eric Boisvert, Christopher Boisvert, Melanie Boisvert, Joseph Boisvert, Matthew Boisvert, Nicholas Boisvert and Katelyn Boisvert. Larry also leaves behind his brother, Roger Boisvert and his wife, Barbara, from Cumberland, R.I. Larry was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Cook, and her husband, Jimmy Cook.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to noon at The Catholic Community of Sacred Heart, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale, Mass., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon and burial service will be at Hopedale Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity on his behalf.
Visit www.bumafuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.