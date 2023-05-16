Lee G. Marzini, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at home.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of Annemarie Marzini of Woonsocket.
Lee was a certified financial planner for Fidelity Investments. He received his Masters of Business degree from the University of Rhode Island.
Lee enjoyed going to the gym, camping, traveling, and animals, especially his cats, Mocha and Dax and his dog, Smores, whom he loved and spoiled. Lee was an avid Patriots fan. He loved to spend time with his daughters and nieces and nephews. He loved life and enjoyed it to it’s fullest and always had a smile on his face for everyone, he was a kind and caring person.
Besides his mother, Annemarie, he is survived by his daughters, Aleena Marzini and Kylie Marzini, both of Woonsocket; one sister, Tracy Ventura, of Douglas, Mass.; one brother, Jonathon Marzini, and his wife, Kelley, of North Smithfield, R.I.; his nieces and nephews, Magdalena, Gabriella, Emalena, Addison, Dante, Nathan and Joshua; his aunt, Alison Knox, and uncle, Daniel McColl, both of Scotland.
His funeral will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s name to: His Providence Church, 262 Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea, MA 02777, would be appreciated.
