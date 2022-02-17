Leigh Joseph Almeida of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side Jan. 17, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Leigh was born June 4, 1956, in Providence and resided in Cumberland. Leigh is the son of Laura Almeida of Cumberland, and late father, Alfred Almeida.
Leigh loved to live! He lived life to the fullest making and cherishing as many memories as he could with his family right up until his passing. He did this for the past six years all while he was battling cancer. Nothing slowed him down
He especially enjoyed the outdoors while making lasting memories with his family. You would often find Leigh spending time at the ocean and ATVing in the summer, but in the winter, Leigh loved snowboarding on his favorite mountains. This was a favorite family activity he did with his present wife, Lori-Ann Almeida, of 22 years, and their son, Levin John Almeida.
Leigh started his career in 1979 as a member of the Pipefitter Association, Local 537 in Boston. He worked hard for 40 years and met many great men and women along the way.
Leigh is survived by his wife, Lori-Ann Almeida, and son, Levin Almeida, of Cumberland; daughter, Lynsie Almeida, of Cumberland; mother, Laura Almeida of Cumberland; sister Sheila Scull and husband, John, of Boca Raton, Fla.; brother, Glen Almeida, of Cumberland; sister, Debby Lamontagne and husband, Ray, of Daytona, Fla.; brother Wendell Almeida and wife, Dee Dee, of Erie, Colo.; brother Sheldon Almeida and wife, Trisha, of Bonsall, Calif.; brother Jeffrey Almeida of Woonsocket, sister Sharlene Almeida of Cumberland; brother Rodney Almeida of Pawtucket, R.I., and brother Timothy Almeida of Corona, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Leigh is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Almeida, of Cumberland; brother Paul Almeida and his late wife, Ilona, of Fort Myers, Fla., and brother Duane Almeida and his wife, Rosie, of Cumberland.
Leigh was an exceptional man; his passion to live life to the fullest was never-ending and he would want to be remembered that way. There will be a Celebration of Life for Leigh on June 4, 2022, at Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln, R.I. Location 76A, at 12:30 p.m.
