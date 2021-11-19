Lena M. (Beland) Aissis, 75, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of Elias J. “Jim” Aissis. Mr. and Mrs. Aissis were married 55 years.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Bergeron) Beland, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 49 years. She attended Central Falls schools, and was a 1978 graduate of the CCRI School of Nursing and became an LPN.
Lena worked in various local nursing homes until her retirement in 1999. She was also a co-manager of her own nursing service, Ace Nursing, from 1985-1989.
Lena liked to paint and play computer games. Her greatest enjoyment came from the many vacations she took with her family.
Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her loving children, James C. Aissis, and Lorri Ann Ribero and her husband, James, all of Cumberland; her sister, Simone Geissler of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her beloved grandchildren, Jamie Aissis, Ryan Ribero and James Ribero; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her lovebird, “Buddy.” She was the sister of the late Bernadette Beland, Doris Morin, Theresa Myers, Madeline Ortner, Pauline Herring and Charles Beland.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Aissis’s memory to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461, would be appreciated. For the guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com . Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
