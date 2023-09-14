Leo A. Morse, 86, of Melbourne, Fla., died Sept. 10, 2023, in Melbourne, Fla.
He was the husband of the late Pauline (Peters) Morse, who passed away in April of this year. Born in Dayville, Conn., he was the son of the late Leo Sr. and Blanche (Briere) Morse.
Leo grew up in Middletown, Conn., and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955. He served for two years in the U.S. Navy, before settling in Blackstone, Mass., where he worked for local grocery stores as a meat cutter. He was a member of the Blackstone Lions, and even served as president for two terms. After moving to Melbourne, Fla., he became a member of the Lions Club and worked at Publix Supermarket. He enjoyed traveling and when he had the opportunity he spent his time on the water fishing.
He is survived by his three sons, Ronald Morse and his wife, Emily, of Blackstone, Robert Morse and his wife, Pam, of Blackstone and Donald Morse, of Oregon; his siblings, Patricia Welsh of Melbourne, Fla., Lucille Coyne and her husband, James of Titusville Fla. , and Ronald Morse of Los Angeles, Calif.
His funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 4450 W. Eau Gallie Blvd., Suite 250, Melbourne, FL 32934, or Leukemia Society, LLS South East-North Florida, PO Box 22443, New York, N.Y., 10087.
