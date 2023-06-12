Leo Emery Sr., 84, of Attleboro, Mass, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, after a short illness.
With the passing of his beloved wife only 70 days before his death, it was his hope to be reunited with her when God decided to call for him. He died peacefully with his family by his side.
Born in Central Falls, R.I., Leo was the son of William and Marie Jeanette (LeBlanc) Emery. He was the brother of Jeanette Robitaille and the late Richard Emery, Henri Emery, and Therese Goyette.
Leo was married to Connie Emery for 61 years. They were longtime residents of Pawtucket, RI, where they raised their four children. They worked together to manage two successful businesses; Connie’s Cafeteria on Pine Street in Central Falls, and Leo’s Catering on Dexter Street in Central Falls. Leo also worked for Landry Oil and Pawtucket Foam. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Pawtucket. After retirement, Leo and Connie moved to the Sandcastle in Attleboro, Mass. and were members of St. Theresa’s Church.
Leo was a self-made man. Born into a modest French Canadian immigrant family, he learned early on about the importance and rewards of hard work. He came from a time when things were earned, not given. After graduating from Sacred Heart Academy and serving in the United States Marine Corps, he married Connie and started a family. He operated Leo’s Catering with tenacity and an industrious work ethic. Work aside, he enjoyed going on cruises with his wife, taking rides to the Cape, eating fresh seafood, watching classic movies, and listening to the Temptations. He will be remembered for some of his best attributes; his desire to care for his family, his ability to make people laugh with his jokester personality, his generosity to others, and the bear hugs he shared with those he loved.
He is survived by his son Leo Jr. (and his wife Rachel) from Cumberland, his daughter Catherine Bonczek from Pawtucket, his daughter Joanne Barbeiro (and her husband Arnold) from Pawtucket, and his son Brian (and his wife Pamela) from Cumberland. Along with being a dedicated son, husband and father, perhaps his best role and the one he will be most remembered by was that of grandfather. Benjamin, Arnold Jr., Paige, Ryan, Hannah, Gwenyth, Timothy, Olivia, and Nicole will forever cherish their Poppa. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Jack and Margaret.
Relatives and friends are invited to Leo’s Life Celebration, which will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, R.I. Visiting hours will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Theresa’s Church, 18 Baltic St., Attleboro, Mass. His burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St.Theresa’s Church can be made in Leo’s name.
