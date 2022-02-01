Leo G. Beland, 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa Y. (Morin) Beland. Born in Central Falls, Leo resided in Pawtucket since 1950, and was a son of the late Euclide and Lumina (Tetreault) Beland.
Leo was a United States Army veteran and Ex-POW of World War II. He participated in the Normandy Campaign and was a recipient of the Bronze Star and two Purple Heart Medals for injuries received in combat. Leo was a life member of the Le Foyer Club, the DAV, the Eugene Lefebvre Post No. 1271, Central Falls, and the Major Walter G. Gatchell Post No. 306 in Pawtucket.
In addition to his enrollment in the many veteran clubs and associations, Leo was the proprietor of Leo’s Garage on Cross Street in Central Falls, which he opened in 1961. He moved the business to Seekonk, Mass., in 1973 and remained there until his retirement in 1985.
Leo and his late wife, Theresa, were active parishioners of St. Cecilia Church (St. John Paul II Parish) in Pawtucket, where he served as an usher and collector for many years. Together, Leo and Theresa were members of the St. Mary’s Seniors, Seekonk, Mass. They also enjoyed dancing and did so at many of the area’s dance clubs.
After six years apart, Leo is now reunited with the love of his life, Theresa. He will be missed, but lovingly remembered by all whose lives he has touched over the past nearly 100 years.
Leo leaves three daughters, Laurette Donnelly and her husband, John, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Doris Berthiaume and her husband, Normand, of Cumberland, and Rita Clark and her husband, Robert, of Melbourne, Fla.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Albert Beland, Laurette Beland and Claire Havey.
The funeral with Military Honors will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. from William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
