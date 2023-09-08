Leon "Lee" Laliberte, 85, of Harrisville and formerly of North Smithfield, passed away Aug. 31, 2023, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He was the husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Quezumbra) Laliberte. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Norbert and Germaine (Pincince) Laliberte.
Mr. Laliberte graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy, and then served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home and married the love of his life, Elizabeth, attended the Rhode Island School of Design, and then began a long and prolific career as a design/build contractor forming his own companies; L&L Construction, Leeco Construction, and Keyway Corporation. Lee was also the founder of Leeway Hardware Store in North Smithfield. He had an insatiable curiosity and was always marveling at the latest technology and the possibilities it could bring to his many business endeavors.
One cannot travel for any distance in Rhode Island or Massachusetts without passing one of his many buildings still in use. When Lee wasn’t building or scouting for property, he enjoyed summers with his family and friends at his camp in New Hampshire, reading, playing cards, gardening, woodworking, and travelling to county fairs throughout New England to cheer on his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their pursuit of blue ribbons. As an only child, Lee’s greatest joy and achievement was the large, multi-generational family he created with his “bride, Betty,” where every family member was special and unique to him, and each of them made to feel as though they were his “favorite.”
He is survived by his five children: Judith Goodier and her husband, Matthew, of Delta, Colo.; David Laliberte and his wife, Diane, of Woonsocket; Lisa Laliberte and her husband, Jeffrey Parker, of North Smithfield; Diane Laliberte of North Smithfield; and Cathy Cambray and her husband, Richard, of Johnston; four grandchildren: Khaelan Tucker, Ashley Mulcahey, Courtney Sousa, and Ryan Laliberte; and nine great-grandchildren, Destiny, Zachary, Mia, Colton, Abigail, Logan, Jonathan, Brody, and Ryder.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Society of R.I., 100 Washington St. Unit 325, West Warwick, RI 02893.
